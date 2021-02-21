Posted by admin

Obituary: Arnold Cleophas Clark, 88, Bardstown

Arnold Cleophas Clark, 88, of Bardstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. He was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Balltown to the late John Sidney and Josephine Aline Greenwell Clark. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army. He was an original founder and owner of Kyana Sheet and Iron Corporation and had a ceramic tile installation business.

He was one of the founders and a long term board member of Kentucky Home Bank as well as one of the founders and owners of American Tire Service Center. He was a founder and member of Stone House Estates. He was a Scoutmaster for Troop 258 and a volunteer for the Salvation Army. He was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church and was a hard working, honest, generous and kind-hearted man who never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Bonnie Gail Clark; and three brothers, John Sidney Clark Jr., William Chester Clark and George Nolin Clark.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia Boblitt Clark; one daughter, Denise Schneeman (Rick); three sons, Larry Clark (Gayla), Ronnie Clark (Jill), and Steven Clark (Susan); four sisters, Iona Bryan, Lynnette Chambers, Ann Whelan and Barbara Harper; one brother, Anthony (Randy) Clark; eight grandchildren, Bradley Clark, Jonathan Clark, Amanda Clark Hite, Daniel Clark, Matthew Clark, Alex Clark, Mary Kate Clark and Mackenzie Schneeman; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Phil Bradley officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, and after 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family request that contributions go to the Bardstown United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

