Obituary: Florice June Holbert, 83, formerly of Lyons Station

Florice June Holbert, 83, of Louisville, formerly of Lyons Station, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. She was retired from Ford Motor Company and a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruth Magness Stepp; her loving husband Will Holbert; and 11 siblings.

She is survived by eight daughters, Donna Gaither (Roger), Kathy Pfaff (Timothy), Sandy Hawkins, Diana Conway (Tony), Linda L. Cox (Bobby), Anita R. Temple (Steve), Cindy M. Holbert, and Tanya R. Burgess; two sons, John A. Gividen Jr. and Wilbur A. Holbert Jr.; one brother, Roy Stepp; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Due to the current pandemic, the funeral service will be private with burial in the Rolling Fork Baptist Church cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

