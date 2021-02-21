Posted by admin

Washington County Beekeepers to meet March 2 at Mordecai’s Restaurant

Good beekeeping practices will result in successfully overwintered bee hives producing strong plant pollinator and honey producing colonies.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 — The Washington County Beekeepers will will from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Mordecai’s on Main in Springfield.

Attendees will be able to have dinner from the menu or the hot buffet beginning at 6 p.m. The business meeting will start at 7 p.m.

The agenda for the meeting will include discussions on establishing new bee hives/apiaries (equipment, costs, difficulties in establishing successful colonies, etc.), installing bee packages and nucs, and preparing existing hives for growth and honey production, followed by general discussion and a question/answer period.

There is still time to become a beekeeper and establish your first hive this year! Join us and renew your association membership or become a new member!

