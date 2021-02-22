Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Estelle Stillwell Norris, 92, Holy Cross

Mary Estelle Stillwell Norris, 92, of Holy Cross, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 18, 1928, in Nelson County. She was a homemaker and member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and canning and she loved all her kids and grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Norris (2016); one daughter, Janice Ann Norris; one son, Larry Norris; one daughter-in-law, Lynette Norris; one son-in-law, Jerry Smothers; her parents, Henry J. and Mary Elsie Lyme Stillwell; four sisters, Lorene Hughes, Annie Wilson, Mattie Hughes and Margaret Jane Cissell; one brother, Milburn Stillwell; and one granddaughter, LaToya Catherine Norris.

Survivors include four daughters, Laverne Bowman (John) of Borden, Ind., Mary Agnes Rue of Clarksville, Ind., Debbie Smothers of Lebanon and Sarah Clark (Steve) of Lancaster; seven sons, Kenneth Lee Norris and Louis Norris, both of Holy Cross, Robert David Norris (Robin) of Lebanon, Daniel Norris (Ann) of Elizabethtown, Henry Norris (Joyce) of Nabb, Ind., Charles Norris (Kim) of Paint Lick and Jeff Norris (Clarice) of Loretto; one daughter-in-law, Terri Norris of Lebanon; 32 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

The grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy, face coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited. The funeral will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

