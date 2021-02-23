Posted by admin

Area churches schedule their Lenten fish fries

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 — The following churches have scheduled fish fries on Fridays during Lent. For additional information on each church’s fish fry, visit their social media page.

St. Joseph, Bardstown, Feb 26; March 5, 12, 19, 26. Dinner 4:30-7 p.m. drive-thru, carry-out only. Adult meal $10; child’s meal $5.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Fish Fry, Culvertown, Feb. 26 and March 5. Drive-thru from 3-7 p.m., fish sandwich, hush puppies, coleslaw, bean soup, $8 per dinner.

St. Michael Church, Fairfield Fish Fry. Feb. 26; March 5, 12, 19, 26. Times are from 4:30-7:30 p.m. It is drive thru or carry out only. For information check out the St. Michael Church Facebook page to preorder or send text to (502) 220-0988.

The People’s Church, Feb. 26; March 5, 12, 19, 26. Monster fish sandwich. 114 Wildcat Lane, Bardstown (502) 331-0210.

St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville, Feb 26; March 5,12,19. Dinner 5-7:30 p.m.0, drive-thru only.

St. Francis Xavier, Mount Washington. Feb. 26; March 5, 12, 19, 26. 4-7 p.m. curbside carryout only.

To add your church’s fish fry or correct your church’s listing, send your information to news@nelsoncountygazette.com.

