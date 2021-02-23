Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Rose Ballard, 90, Bardstown

Mary Rose Ballard, 90, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born July 13, 1930, in Washington County to the late Joseph Hubert and Mary Rose Fields Mattingly. She was a homemaker, loved her family, home, farm and her animals. She was the last of her siblings and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Carroll Ballard; and two sisters, Marie Mattingly Brown and Anna Belle Mattingly; five brothers, Edgar Francis “Ed” Mattingly, J.B. Mattingly, Bob Mattingly, Hubert “Cat” Mattingly, Richard Mattingly and Joe Mattingly; and two grandchildren Elizabeth Pauline Hayden and Morgan Andrew Ballard.

She is survived by six daughters, Carolyn Ann (Steve) Uram of Mount Dora, Fla, Donna Ruth Smith of Florida, Elizabeth Marlene Do and Stephanie Marie (Charles) Hayden, both of Bardstown; Margaret Elaine Ballard of Lexington, and Veronica (Dan) Kunkel of Cincinnati; five sons, Otis Jerome (Jan) Ballard and Edward Christopher Ballard, both of Bardstown, Hubert Otho (Ashley) Ballard and William Dominic (Connie) Ballard, both of Lexington, and James Michael (Laura) Ballard of Bloomfield; 25 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial is in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, with a 6 p.m. prayer service, and 8:30-10:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request contributions go to Holy Trinity Church Bereavement Committee or the Nelson County Humane Society.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

