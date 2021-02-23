Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert ‘Bobby’ Ditto, 85, Bardstown

Robert “Bobby” Ditto, 85, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 24, 1935 in West Point. He worked as a dairy farmer for many years and retired from being a heavy equipment operator. He had many great accomplishments during his lifetime, one being Kentucky state champion trapshooter. He was also an avid bowler and golfer who was most proud of his seven holes-in-one. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and loved to make homemade wine.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Joy Ditto Mattingly; his parents, C.H. and Yan Ditto; and one brother, Victor Ditto.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rose Marie Ditto of Bardstown; one daughter, Alice (Wes) Robertson of Bardstown; one son, Eddie (Debbie) Ditto of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery with John Thomas officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bardstown Baptist Church and/or Bardstown Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

