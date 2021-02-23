Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert ‘Brent’ Riley Jr., 55, Bardstown

Robert “Brent” Riley Jr., 55, of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 16, 1965, in Lebanon. He was a truck driver for Hall Contracting, an accomplished musician who had a beautiful voice who loved to play the keyboard and guitar. He was an avid UK Wildcat fan, a New York Yankees fan and loved his dog Jack. He also attended Bardstown Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Mary McCann Riley; five daughters, Emily (Brandon) Bowles of Cox’s Creek, Tara (Shawn) Newman of Caneyville, Elizabeth Duerr, Lauren Duerr, and Jessica Riley, all of Bardstown; one son, Steven (Candace) McCann of Bardstown; his parents, Robert and Ruby Riley Sr. of Bardstown; three sisters, Sandra (Gene) Curtsinger, Rachel Brown, and Lenora (Jason) Pardieu, all of Bardstown; one brother, Daniel (Chasity) Riley of Bardstown; and six grandchildren, Addison Bowles, Bayne Bowles, Pearl Anne McCann, Nicole Newman, Christopher Newman and Tanner Brent Newman.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Lainhart officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, and after 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

