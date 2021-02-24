Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 21-23, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

Stephen Gregory Delaney, 36, Cox’s Creek, assault, third-degree, police or probation officer (2 counts); resisting arrest; alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorder conduct, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Keely Marie Logsdon, 36, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation); promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Kevin Brent Brown, 51, Campbellsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. No bond listed. Booked at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Rocky D. Thornsberry, 39, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Jonathan Terrell Galloway, 20, Bardstown, speeding, 22 mph over limit; careless driving; following another vehicle too closely; no insurance; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). No bond listed. Booked at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021

Austin James Fulkerson, 18, New Haven, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no operators license; possession of marijuana; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto – $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond total is $6,000. Booked at 5:13 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Deandre Lewis, 42, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

-30-