Posted by admin

Obituary: Kathy Burton, 72, New Haven

Kathy Burton, 72, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1949, in New Haven.

She was preceded in death by her companion, Clifton Young III; her father, Ray Vittitoe; her mother, Nancy Nalley; and one sister, Ann Clark.

She is survived by three daughters, Missy Hutchins of Bardstown, and Angie (Bear) Lampkin and Belinda (Chris) Newton, both of New Haven; one sister; two brothers; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Barlow Funeral Home. Charlotte Sapp will say a few words.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to ALS.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-