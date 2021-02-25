Posted by admin

Obituary: Deirdre Ann Guarino, 70, Bardstown

Deirdre Ann Guarino, 70, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home. She was born May 4, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Ernest and Evelyn Louise Heath Chemnitz. She was a retired employee of the Internal Revenue Service.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Guarino; one daughter, Erin (John) Uldrich of Bardstown; three sons, Brian Guarino of Louisville, Scott Guarino of Shepherdstown, West Va., and Kevin Guarino of Easton, Md.; one sister, Dale (Todd) Mutschler of West Palm Beach, Fla.; one brother, Dennis (Barbara) Chemnitz of Ronkonkoma, N.Y.; and three grandchildren, Emily Uldrich, Owen Uldrich and Judson Guarino.

The family followed her wishes of cremation. The family will have a celebration of her life in New York this summer.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

