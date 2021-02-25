Posted by admin

Obituary: Shirley Gene Amaral, 78, Elizabethtown

Shirley Gene Amaral, 78, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Jan. 13, 1943, to her parents, Elmer and Betty Jean Landus Evans.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Amaral; one son, Paul Amaral; and her parents.

Survivors include three children, Richard Allen Amaral, Selena Brooks and Susan Diane Stickler; one grandson, Joshua Amaral; one great-grandson, Ethan Amaral; and her dog, Rocky.

Cremation has been chosen with no services or visitation scheduled at this time.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-