Obituary: Jason Wesley Johns Hansen, 25, Shepherdsville

Jason Wesley Johns Hansen, 25, of Shepherdsville, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. He was born Feb. 21, 1996 in Elizabethtown. He was an employee of Amazon, where he worked as a picker/packer.

He was preceded in death by two grandparents, Patricia Carol Raney Parrish and David Lee Johns Sr.

Survivors include his husband, Jacob Ryan Hansen; his parents, Shannon and Jesse Clardy and David and Christy Johns; one sister, Elizabeth Clardy; six brothers, Josh Clardy, Brandon Clardy, Josh Raney, David Lee Johns III, Jacob Johns and Dylan Johns; and his grandparents, Jesse and Sandy Clardy, Fannie and Norman Philpot and Mary Jo Johns.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 and after 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

