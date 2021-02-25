Posted by admin

Obituary: Jane Bernice Crume, 74, Bardstown

Jane Bernice Crume, 74, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Nelson County. She retired from Heaven Hill Distillery, and was a proud lifelong member of Botland Christian Church (D.O.C.).

She was preceded in death by her parents, James “J. E.” and Mildred Crume.

She is survived by two sisters, Janice Adams of Bardstown and Jean (Franklin) Lewis of Cox’s Creek; one brother, George (Lynn) Crume of Long Key, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Shirley Linton of Bardstown.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Joe Brown officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Botland Christian Church (D.O.C.).

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

