Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

Deborah Marie Calvert, 52, Campbellsville, harassment, physical contact, no injury. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Charles Francis J. Girdley, 48, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $9,750 cash or property. Booked at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Marcus Shane Hass, 34, Cox’s Creek, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

