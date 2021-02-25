Posted by admin

Obituary: Anne Hibbs Logsdon, 74, Bardstown

Anne Hibbs Logsdon, 74, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Jewish Hospital Downtown. She was born Jan. 21, 1947, in Bardstown. She retired from American Greetings, and was a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Parkland Hibbs; her mother, Loryce Hathcock; and one sister, Caroline Thomas.

She is survived by three daughters, Shannon Satterly of Cox’s Creek, Pam (Michael) Moore of Huntsville, Ala., and Kim (Chris) Downs of Bardstown; one son, Mike (Diane) Breeding of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Millie Waltman, Linda Mann, and Donna Bosarge; one brother, George Hibbs; 13 grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathon, Cody, Shelby, Drew, Amelia, Rebecca, Sara, Ashley, Andrew, Madelyn, Garrett, and Brody; and three great-grandchildren, Ronan, Jake, and Luca.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Bratcher officiating.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County and/or Wounded Warriors Project.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-