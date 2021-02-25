Posted by admin

Obituary: Sarah Florence Cox, 89, Lebanon

Sarah Florence Cox, 89, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Spring View Hospital. She was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Lebanon to the late Charlie and Rosella Riley. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cox; her parents Charlie Riley and Rosella Farmer Riley; seven sisters, Elizabeth Donnely, Mildred Jackson, Ruby Crews, Jane Stumph, Louise Patterson, Christine O’Brian, and Viola Kersey; and three brothers, William Riley, John Riley, and Charles Riley Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Pat (Robert) Miller of Lebanon, and Mary “Sweetie” (Chris) Drury of Lebanon; two sons, Ricky (Phyllis) Cox of Lebanon and John W. (Terri) Cox of Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Scott (Nicole) Cox of Lexington, John Anthony Cox of Lebanon, , Sarah Christine Cox of Lebanon, John Stephen (Becky) McNear of Santa Clarita, CA, Krista Cheri (Paul) Mann of Louisville, Christopher Drury of Michigan, and Jonathan (Annie) Drury of Bardstown; four great-grandchildren, Scarlett Mann, Stella Mann, and Samantha Levell and Brandi Levell; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a special family friend, Bob Packwood; and many friends in Kentucky and Florida.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Bosley Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Raikes and the Rev. Dave Butler officiating. Burial is in the Ryder Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Bosley Funeral Home. For anyone who is unable to attend the funeral, it will be livestreamed on the Bosley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Facemasks are required to enter the facilities. No food or drinks are allowed at this time.

Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

