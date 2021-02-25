Posted by admin

Obituary: Virginia Wiseman Edlin, 93

Virginia Wiseman Edlin, 93, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Signature at North Hardin in Radcliff. She was born Dec. 23, 1927, to Dillard and Emerine Tipton Wiseman. She was born in Estill County, where she spent her early childhood. The family moved to Youngers Creek when she was a young girl and they lived on and farmed the John Wallace Farm (originally the Hart Farm). While on a double-date with her sister, Dovie, they both found future husbands who were also brothers, Leonard and Elbert Lee Edlin. In June of 1945, at the age of 17, she married Leonard Stoy Edlin Sr. She dedicated her life to selflessly caring for and loving her family. She was a life-long member of Youngers Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed being a member of the Young and Rowdy Senior Citizens and Wesley Hilltop Senior Citizens. She always dreamed of traveling. In her later years she had the opportunity to visit Hawaii, Alaska, and other destinations. She was always ready to go on vacation with her children, even if it was just for the weekend.

One of her greatest joys was planting and caring for her flowers. Virginia always greeted everyone with a smile, which earned her the nickname of “Smiley” at Signature at North Hardin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dillard and Emerine Tipton Wiseman; her husband, Leonard Stoy Edlin, Sr.; three children, Margaret A. Lyle, Boyd L. Edlin, and Linda K. Fisher; two sisters, Audie Wiseman and Emma Clem; and four brothers, Wallace, James, Henry, and Boyd Wiseman.

She is survived by three daughters, Etzel Marie Stopher (Gary), Laura Elizabeth “Libby” Mullins (Randy) and Caroline June Cline (Bobby) all of Elizabethtown; three sons, Leonard Stoy Edlin Jr. and Shirley Joe Edlin of Elizabethtown, and Randall Louis Edlin of Bardstown; sister, Dovie Edlin of Elizabethtown; one brother, Carl D. Wiseman (Barbara) of Radcliff; one sister-in-law, Martha O. Wiseman; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Youngers Creek Baptist Church, 251 Youngers Creek Road, Elizabethtown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at the church. Burial will take place at the Youngers Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The funeral service will also be live streamed on Trowbridge Funeral Home, Elizabethtown Facebook page.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

-30-