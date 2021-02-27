Posted by admin

Obituary: Janet Lee Strange, 54, Bardstown

Janet Lee Strange, 54, of Bardstown, was called to her eternal home February 24, 2021. She was a mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend. She was all of these things and so much more. She was a kindhearted, fun loving, adventurous, yet gentle soul. She was loved by all who had the privilege of being a part of her life.

JANET LEE STRANGE

She was born June 20, 1966 in Jefferson County. She grew up in Cox’s Creek and Bardstown where she graduated from Bardstown High School Class of 1984. She earned a degree at Roy’s School of Hair Design and worked at Barbara’s Perfect Touch for several years. She then earned her Bachelor of Science in Early Elementary Education from the University of Louisville and a Master of Arts in Education from Bellarmine University. She touched many lives as an educator at Cox’s Creek Elementary and Chaplin Elementary Schools. She enjoyed singing and all kinds of music. She was all about family and friends and had a very special loyal group of lifelong friends. They shared meaningful activities together including traveling and spending fun times with each other. Members of the Friendship Class, led by Angie Chandler, at Parkway Baptist Church were spiritually supportive to her along her journey with cancer. She remained hopeful and positive through this journey. She seldom complained while enduring several trials and treatments. She was an inspiration to all her family and friends because of her courage and positive fighting spirit.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Lee Strange.

She is survived by one son, Evan Michael Koons of Tempe, Ariz.; her mother, Judy Hupp Strange of Bardstown; one sister, Nancy (Jeff) McCoy of Union; one brother, Ryan Matthew Strange of Lexington; three nephews, Dr. Sean (Angela) McCoy, Bryce (Emily) McCoy, Seth McCoy along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral and visitation are private. The funeral will be live streamed on the funeral home website at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, with Dr. James Carroll officating.

The family requests expressions of sympathy go to Parkway Baptist Church in her memory.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-