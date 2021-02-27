Posted by admin

Obituary: Catherine Faye Wolf Drury, 83, Bardstown

Catherine Faye Wolf Drury, 83, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Cox’s Creek. She retired from Bardstown City Schools Child Care. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a part of the Basilica Choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Leonard “Tony” Drury; her parents, J. W. and Ruth Wolf; two brothers, Henry and Don Wolf; and one sister, Joan Keeling.

She is survived by three sons, Chris (Mary) Drury of Bardstown, Dr. Tim (Cathy) Drury of Melbourne, and Tony (Kim) Drury of Willisburg; three daughters, Vicky (Tim) Hahn of Cox’s Creek, Kathy (Bob) Bailes of Winter Park, Fla., and Barby (Boyd) Sweeney of Lawrenceburg; four sisters, Sue Fagan, Carol Gilley, Ginger Senninger, and Evelyn Bischoff; five brothers, Billy Wolf, Bobby Wolf, Andrew Wolf, John Wolf, and David Wolf; 21 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Church Bereavement Team or Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

