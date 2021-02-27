Posted by admin

Obituary: Leonard Willard ‘Buck’ Beasley Jr., 76, Bloomfield

Leonard Willard “Buck” Beasley Jr., 76, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family who loved him. He was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Louisville to the late Leonard Willard and Martha Boyle Beasley Sr. He was the owner and promoter of Pro Shows Truck Pulls, owned and raced thoroughbred horses, was an antique collector and loved his family. He also served in the National Guard and was a member of Portland Christian Church in Louisville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, JoAnn Perry and Nancy Beeles.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Ashley Beasley, one son, Chip (Cindy) Beasley of Bloomfield; one sister, Gayle Beasley of Louisville; and two grandsons, Cody Beasley and Dylan (Mariah) Beasley.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, and after 9 a.m.. Monday, March 1, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

