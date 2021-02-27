Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 25-27, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Earl Ramahn Mason, 40, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Christopher Cody Cissell, 31, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

Jeffrey Allen Mills, 29, Louisville, criminal mischief, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident; resisting arrest; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; terroristic threatening, third-degree; no registration plates; improper registration plate. Bond is $2,000. Booked at 1:42 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Christian Andrew Shane McCubbins, 26, Campbellsville, receiving stolen property under $10,000; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Gregory Steven Meyer, 42, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing, third-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 9:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

Michael Richard Keeling, 18, Bloomfield, wanton endangerment, first-degree (2 counts); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:08 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

