Posted by admin

Obituary: Geraldine Smith Flaugher, 92

Geraldine Smith Flaugher, 92, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, after a brief illness unrelated to COVID-19. She was born in Lexington Aug. 31, 1928. She was raised in Shelby County by her loving parents, Robert and Lillian Scroggin Smith. She moved to Nelson County 71 years ago, and was very active in her beloved community.

GERALDINE SMITH FLAUGHER

She dedicated many years of service to the Nelson County 4-H program, and constantly volunteered to work local blood drives and election polls. She was an usher for St. Joseph Catholic Church and started a local Widow’s Club in 1987. She was active in Nelson County Farm Bureau, and held numerous offices with Flaget Hospital Auxiliary, Nelson County Homemakers and her beloved local chapter, Humphrey Homemakers. She was an employee of the Nelson County Board of Education and could be found in the Nelson County Senior High School Library during her 26 years of service. She was a passionate historian and genealogist, holding a certain place in her heart for Nelson County’s history. She now is a part of that treasured history.

Her family gives their loving thanks to Geraldine’s caregivers, Melissa Greenwell, Lighter Hearts Home Care and Taylor Manor Nursing Home.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Flaugher.

She is survived by two daughters, Lois (Jerry) Manley of Versailles and Mary Lee Flaugher; one son, Charles (Sara) Flaugher of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Nikki (Brandon) Decker of Bowling Green, Sarah (Justin) Miller and Marc Manley, both of Versailles; one stepgranddaughter, Wendy (Jason) Likens; one stepgrandson, Ethan Manley; five great-grandchildren, Braden Decker, Tatum Decker, Hagan Miller, Rorke Miller and Henry Miller.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church with the Rev. Bill Hammer celebrant. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, with evening prayers, and 8:30-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Marc Manley, Brandon Decker, Justin Miller, David Simpson, David Flaugher and David White. Honorary pallbearers will be Braden Decker, Tatum Decker, Hagan Miller, Rorke Miller and Jason Likens with an Honor Guard provided by Nelson County Homemakers.

The family request that expressions of sympathy be made in her memory to Nelson County Extension Homemakers Scholarship Fund, c/o 317 S. Third Street, Bardstown, KY 40004 or Taylor Manor Nursing Home, The Sisters of St. Joseph the Worker, 300 Berry Ave., Versailles, KY., 40383.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-