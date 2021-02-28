Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Norton, 83, Bloomfield

Mary Elizabeth Norton, 83, of Bloomfield, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her daughter’s residence. She was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Louisville to the late John Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Kern Hager. She was a homemaker and was a former employee of the old Stinnett’s Grocery in Taylorsville. She was very creative and enjoyed quilting and crafting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Eugene Norton Sr.; one son, Bobby Joe Norton; and one brother, Johnny Hager.

She is survived by one daughter, Shirley (Michael) Simpson of Taylorsville; three sons, Joe (Jenny) Norton Jr. and Davie (Virginia) Norton, both of Taylorsville, and Danny Norton of Bloomfield; six grandchildren, Crystal Norton, Jessica Morris, Kim Barnes, Ben Norton, Charity Chesser, Shane Norton; six great-grandchildren, Lacie Goodlett, Nathan Barnes, Trevor Barnes, JoJo Barnes, Hunter Barnes, Valorie Chesser; and one daughter-in-law, Brenda Norton.

The funeral is private with burial in Valley Cemetery.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

