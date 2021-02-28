Posted by admin

Obituary: Nancy Carol Brown McLaughlin, 80, Boston

Nancy Carol Brown McLaughlin, 80, of Boston, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home in Boston. She was born Aug. 6, 1940, in Shelbyville, Ind.. to the late Clarence and LaNora Hauk Brown. She was a Christian by faith, a homemaker, and a loving mother, grandmother, sister.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. McLaughlin; one son, Brian Conover; one sister, JoAnn Brown; and two brothers, Kenneth Brown and Pete Brown.

She is survived by two sons, Brent Conover of Shelbyville, Ind., and John (Cindy Lyons) McLaughlin of Louisville; two grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with her wishes cremation was chosen.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., in New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

