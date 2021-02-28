Posted by admin

Obituary: Christopher Lee Spalding Sr., 50, formerly of Bardstown

Christopher Lee Spalding Sr., 50, of Summerfield, Fla., formerly of Bardstown, died unexpectedly at his home Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

He was born in Bardstown March 3, 1970. He moved to Florida in his teen years. He was the owner and operator of his business, Spalding Painting and Maintenance, for many years. He enjoyed working with all his clients. He worked with Farm Fresh Collections building custom-made furniture. He was a metal works artist and enjoyed turning metal into beautiful works of art using his homemade forge. He was also an avid collector of RC trucks and cars. He was actively involved in Precious Pets Rescue, a non-profit animal shelter, spending many days and nights working alongside his wife, Beth, saving and caring for all animals.

He was a very simple man and lived a simple life. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all.

He enjoyed going to Starting Point Church in Summerfield, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Spalding Sr. (Jerry); one son, Jerry Lee Spalding; one sister, Debbie Spalding; and one brother, Joseph E. Spalding Jr. (Eddie).

He is survived by his wife, Beth Spalding; four children, Christa Vermillion of Kentucky, Krystal Spalding of Pennsylvania, Christian Algarin and Christopher Spalding, both of Florida; four stepchildren, Rebecca Logue and Eddie Dixon, both of Florida, Brandi Rouleau of Michigan and Brandon Robinson of Tennessee; his mother, Sarah Durbin Spalding Moller; one sister, Annette Durbin of Ocala, Fla.; one brother, George Spalding of Ocala, Fla.; his mother-in-law, Shirley McCamley of Florida; 12 grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; and lots of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

His family wish to thank everyone for their prayers.

A Direct Cremations of Gainesville, Fla., were in charge of arrangements.

