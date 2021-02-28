Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

William Joseph Shelton, 41, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance; license to be in possession; promoting contraband, first-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Robert Nolin Goodlett, 20, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident; no insurance; failure to register or transfer a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 9:36 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Jenna Renee Hall, 30, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident. No bond listed. Booked at 10:46 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

-30-