Posted by admin

Obituary: Bonnie Jean Ried, 77, Bardstown

Bonnie Jean Ried, 77, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her son’s home. She was born Feb. 12, 1944, in Van Buren to the late James “Jesse” and Lillian Frances Casey Peach. She was a homemaker.

BONNIE JEAN RIED

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Thomas Ried; and two sisters, Wanda Howell and Faye Maupin.

She is survived by one daughter, Ange (Tony Colon) Ried of Bloomfield; one son, Curtis (Melissa) Ried of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Kathy (Bill) Martin of Campbellsburg and Connie (Keith) Wiggington of Missouri; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Chaplain Mary Jo Kruer officiating. Burial is in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-