Posted by admin

Obituary: James Donald ‘Jimmy’ Culver, 58, formerly of Cox’s Creek

James Donald “Jimmy” Culver, 58, of Louisville, formerly of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Louisville. He was born June 22, 1962, in Sumter, S.C., to the late James Randall and Julietta Taylor Culver. He was a former employee of Caudill Seed Company, the Kentucky Railway Museum in New Haven and Affordable Truss. He loved fishing, camping, NASCAR and the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church.

JAMES DONALD “JIMMY” CULVER

He is survived by his stepfather, Frank Berlinicke of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Carol (Kerry) Gillahan of Bloomfield, and Andrea (Joel) Berlinicke Shields and Lea ( Troy) Berlinicke Daugherty, both of Cox’s Creek; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Following his wishes, cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-