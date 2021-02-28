Posted by admin

Obituary: Roy Elwood Burkhead, 80, Bardstown

Roy Elwood Burkhead, 80, of Bardstdown, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Bedrock Healthcare at Green Meadows in Mount Washington. He was born Oct. 18, 1940, in Washington County to the late James Evans and Ethel Frances Bishop Burkhead. He was a retired employee of General Electric, he loved all types of hunting especially rabbit and turkey and fishing for bluegill and crappie. He was a member of J. Speed Smith Masonic Lodge #298 in Willisburg, he was also a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church but attended Bardstown Church of God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bruce Evans Burkhead; and a great-niece, Treva Angulo.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille Horn Burkhead; two daughters, Tina Burkhead of Bardstown and Jackie Burkhead of Richmond; one sister-in-law, Kay Burkhead of Springfield; three grandchildren, Dalton Hedges, Blaise Hedges and Roy Lantz Burkhead; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Lainhart, Bro. John Rohr and Bro. Tony Hilbert officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

