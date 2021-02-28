Posted by admin

Obituary: Betty Ray Allen, 89, Bardstown

Betty Ray Allen, 89, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Village of Lebanon. She was born March 16, 1931 in Nelson County. She retired from Heaven Hill Distillery. She was a member of the American Legion and St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was heavily involved. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and loved her family and church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, former Nelson County Sheriff Clifton E. “C.E.” Allen; one son, Joe Pat Allen; her parents, William and Julia Wimsett; four sisters; and two brothers.

She is survived by five daughters, Theresa Slovak of Land O’ Lakes, Fla., Mary Lane Volatile of Toddville, Md., Marian Lowell of Louisville, Renee (Ace) Armbruster of Grey Court, S.C., and Julia Wolf of Loretto; six sons, Tim (Lana) Allen of Collierville, Tenn., William D. Allen, Mark Allen, Danny (Mona) Allen, Jerry (Christina) Allen, and Scott Allen, all of Bardstown; 25 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, with Tuesday evening prayers, and 8-9:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

