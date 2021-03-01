Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 27-28, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

Lester Alfonzen Phillips, 39, Bardstown, burglary, first-degree; disorderly conduct, first-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:34 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

Stanley Dwayne Lewis, 34, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Charles Dale Harris, 31, New Haven, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 2:04 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

John Richard Edelen, 42, Loretto, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:41 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Ethan Alan Coulter, 30, Willisburg, wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer. No bond listed. Booked at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

-30-