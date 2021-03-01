Posted by admin

Obituary: Malcolm John Worthington, 80, Louisville

Malcolm John Worthington, 80, of Louisville, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born May 1, 1940, in Los Angeles to Joseph Welton and Alberta Worthington. He loved meeting people and telling stories (some of which were true). During his 36 years with the General Electric Sales team, his proudest accomplishment was mentoring people in their careers. Mal’s sense of humor and his “one-liners” will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

MALCOLM JOHN WORTHINGTON

He was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Worthington.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jean Worthington; four children, Julie (Larry) Muennich, Jeff (Ann) McMichael, Natalie Worthington, and Jon Worthington; one sister, Sylvia Brunet; one sister-in-law, Lillian Worthington; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

The funeral is private with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial donations may go to the St. Vincent de Paul Bread for Life Food Pantry, 219 East Muir Ave., Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-