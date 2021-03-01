Posted by admin

Obituary: Shirley Ann Lyvers, 88, Holy Cross

Shirley Ann Lyvers, 88, of Holy Cross, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1933, in Louisville. She was a former lunchroom worker at St. Charles Junior High School and was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Lee Lyvers and Bruce Warren Lyvers; her parents, James Lorenzo and Mary Ellen Peake Cecil; six sisters, Margaret Pike, Dorothy Price, Mary Berghaus, Mary Jane Blunk, Verna Mae Staples and Elizabeth Phelps; and seven brothers, Joe Cecil, infant Otho Cecil, Johnny Cecil, Alford Cecil, James D. Cecil, Henry Cecil and James L. Cecil.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Joseph D. “Donnie” Lyvers; six daughters, Theresa Morris of Melbourne, Fla., Sheila Lyvers and Belinda Lyvers, both of Holy Cross, Lisa Lyvers of Louisville, Jennifer Rhye (Roger) of Madisonville and Crystal Wray DeSpain (Ronnie) of Bardstown; three sons, Eddie Jay Lyvers (Angela) of Elizabethtown, Andrew Lyvers of Louisville, and Allen Lyvers of Holy Cross; 16 grandchildren, April Essex, Rachel Steigerwalt, Missy Lyvers, Shane Lyvers, Matthew Clark, Whitney Peacock, Alphonse Lyvers, Amber Overstreet, Jordan Mattingly, Tyler Clark, Damien Lyvers, Jenna Aikman, Kaitlyn DeSpain, Keaton DeSpain, Jeremy Morris and Shaun Morris; and many great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may go to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.

Pallbearers are grandchildren, April Essex, Shane Lyvers, Matthew Clark, Alphonse Lyvers, Tyler Clark and Damien Lyvers.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 % occupancy, face coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

