Obituary: Rita Crouch, 87, Bardstown

Rita Crouch, 87, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born March 18, 1933, in Lebanon, worked for Barton’s Distillery, and was a member of Nelson County Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Crouch; four children, Melinda, Michael, Carol, and Bill; one grandson, Brad Hood; her parents, Otis Russell and Mary Sullivan Hill; four sisters and two brothers; and one son-in-law, Michael Fizer.

She is survived by five daughters, Helen Hood, Nancy (Randy) Riley, Denise Masterson, Donna (Tony) Burgin, and Mona Crouch; five sons, Danny (Cindy) Crouch, Johnny (Kissy) Crouch, David (Sharon) Crouch, Jeffery (Susan) Crouch, and Adam Crouch; 17 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

The private funeral and visitation will be held at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

