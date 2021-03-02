Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Darrell Wade Jr., 42, Cox’s Creek

Joseph Darrell Wade Jr., 42, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, March 1, 2021, in Richmond. He was born June 29, 1978 in Nelson County to Joseph Darrell Sr. and Darlene Donahue Wade. He was a construction worker who loved to hunt, fish and was a very loving father to his daughters. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

JOSEPH DARRELL WADE JR.

He is survived by three daughters, Amber Wade, Hannah Wade and Caroline Wade, all of Bardstown; his parents, Joseph Darrell Sr. and Darlene Donahue Wade of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Rhonda (Monte) Tietsort of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Brian (Rebecca) Wade and Randy (Julie Thompson) Wade, both of Loretto; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

