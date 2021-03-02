Posted by admin

Obituary: Melissa Sue Perez, 41, Bloomfield

Melissa Sue Perez, 41, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 30, 1979, in Stanford to Betty Jane Douglas and Ronnie Sims. She was an employee of Bloomfield Farms and enjoyed fishing, crocheting and crafting.

She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Jose Perez; one son, Charles “Munchie” (Samantha) Douglas of Bloomfield; her mother and stepfather, Betty Jane (Charles) Jewell of Bloomfield; her father, Ronnie Sims of Harrodsburg; three sisters, Donna Milburn of Fairfield, Mae (Wesley) Bunch of Springfield and Misty (Todd) Prace of Taylorsville; three brothers, Dwayne (Rosie) Jewell of Taylorsville, James Douglas of Bloomfield and Jody Jewell of Taylorsville; one grandson, Charles Logan Douglas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is noon Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Darrell Jewell officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

