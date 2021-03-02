Posted by admin

Magistrates praise county road crews for work during recent ice storm, snow events

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 — The recent ice storm and snow falls required continuous efforts by the county road department to keep the roadways passable; those efforts also consumed a substantial amount of the county’s supply of road salt.

That was the report Nelson Fiscal Court received at its meeting Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, from Brad Spalding, the county road engineer.



The bitter cold temperatures make salt ineffective, meaning that until the temperatures warmed, no salt could be spread on the roads.



The county will need to consider purchasing about 1,000 tons to refill the salt supply, Spalding told the court.

The magistrates praised the crews who spent hours clearing the county’s roads and making them safe and passable. The magistrates said some constituents said the county crews did a better job of clearing roadways than the state crews.



BULKY ITEM PICKUP. The ice and snow delayed the start of the county’s bulky item pickup for one week. The pickup began Monday on time in the western part of the county, including all areas north of the BG Parkway and west of US31E, Louisville Road.



Spalding reminded the public that during the bulky item pickup period, property owners can haul their own items directly to the landfill and not wait to have it removed.



He also asked residents who plan to set out bulky items to place them on the roadside and not up in their yards. The heavy equipment used during the pickup will tear up a yard if it is necessary to enter a yard to retrieve bulky items, Spalding said.



POTHOLE REPORT. Spalding asked the public to report potholes to the county road department for repair. To report a pothole, call the county road barn, (502) 348-1880.



LUX ROW UPDATE. Jeff McKenzie, an attorney with Bingham, Greenbaum & Doll, told the court that the recent purchase by MGP of Luxco, the parent company of Lux Row Distillers, will not impact bourbon production at the facility.



The main difference now is that the distillery has much greater financial backing than it had, he explained.



“MGP is one of the largest spirits producer,” he told the court. “It makes for a much, much stronger company.”



Lux Row Distillers is located just off East John Rowan Blvd.

In other business, the court:



— reviewed the final costs of the 2020 primary and general elections.



— approved a resolution regarding reimbursement for the county’s contribution of funds to pay for parochial school student transportation. The resolution agrees to pay up to $200,00 per year for transportation costs, most of which will be reimbursed by the state.

