Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Harley Jerome Davidson, 32, Louisville, burglary, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500; failure to appear. Bond is $3,500 cash. Booked at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Tyler Austin Rowland, 24, Springfield, nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $3,110. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Megan Gyle Vittitow, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Hazel Renee McDonald, 34, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Chad Edward Tipton, 33, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million; criminal mischief, first-degree; receiving stolen property under $10,000; burglary, third-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $15,000 cash. Booked at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

April Renea Thompson, 37, Lebanon, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Jesse Layne French, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; rear license not illuminated. No bond listed. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

