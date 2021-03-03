Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: District health dept. reports 15 new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 — Nelson County had 15 new COVID-19 positive cases reported Monday, March 1, 2021, by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new numbers bring the county’s case total to 4,574 cases. One-hundred and forty cases are active, while 4,391 individuals have recovered. The county has recorded 43 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 7 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, bringing the county’s case total to 2,125. Fifty-seven of those cases are active. The county has reported 26 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County reported 3 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 1,309. Fifty-two of those cases are active. The county has reported 32 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported 9 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s case total to 1,209. Of those 41 cases are active. The county has reported 17 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 8,663. Of those cases, 287 are active. The county has reported 105 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported 8 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, making the county’s total number of positive cases 1,943. Of those cases, 69 are active. The county has reported 19 COVID-related deaths.

-30-