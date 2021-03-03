Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Imelda Greenwell, 95, Bardstown

Mary Imelda Greenwell, 95, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Loretto Motherhouse. She was born June 25, 1925, in Marion County to the late John Richard and Saloma Catherine Cissell Downs. She was a former employee of Bardstown Manufacturing, a former member of St. Gregory Seniors Club, Silver Sneakers and Widow’s Club. She was a member of St. Gregory Altar Society and St. Gregory Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Richard Greenwell; two infant daughters; one son, Ronald W. Greenwell; three sisters, Dorothy Coulter, Monica Greenwell and Lola Hutchins; and four brothers, James Downs, Donnie Downs, Keith Downs, and Norman Downs.

She is survived by three daughters, Sister Barbara Greenwell of St. Louis, Mo., Charlotte (Mike) Reynolds of Springfield, and Donna Greenwell, of Palm Coast, Fla.; six sons, Charles Larry (Betty) Greenwell, Tommy (Carol) Greenwell, Joey (Carol) Greenwell, Johnny Greenwell, Michael Lee Greenwell and Wayne Greenwell, all of Bardstown; and numerous grandsons, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen and the Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the church with evening prayers, and 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the church.

The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Loretto Motherhouse. 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, KY. 40041.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-