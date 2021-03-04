Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Joseph Robert Cahoe, 53, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Douglas William Howard, 31, New Haven, trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Jeremy Guy Gibson, 39, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Marshall Anthony Smith, 19, Louisville, wanton endangerment, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021.