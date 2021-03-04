Posted by admin

Obituary: Patrick G. Clark Sr., 59, Bardstown

Patrick G. Clark Sr., 59, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Louisville. He was born Jan. 17, 1962, in Bardstown to the late Francis I. “Frank” and Mary Elizabeth Ritchie Clark. He was a retired computer technician for the Nelson County School System. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Moose Lodge of Bardstown.

PATRICK G. CLARK SR.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Fogle Clark; three sons, Patrick G. Clark Jr., Frankie Clark and John Clark, all of Bardstown; two sisters, Mary Ann (Donnie) Clark Moore of Louisville and Jeannie Clark of Bardstown; five brothers, Jim (Anna) Clark and Johnny Clark, both of Bardstown, Charlie Clark of Arlington, Va., Paul Clark of Indiana and Fred Clark of Georgetown.

The family has followed his wishes for cremation. The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-