Obituary: Alice Duncan Downs, 88, Bardstown

Alice Duncan Downs, 88, of Bardstown, went to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Windsor Gardens with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 18, 1932, and was a former manager of Bardstown High School cafeteria where she retired after 31 years. She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in which she had a very strong faith. She was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed spending time with her family most of all.

The family would like to give special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Nancy Embry and Catsy Inman, and also Windsor Gardens for their care.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Emily Duncan; her husband, Leon Downs; one daughter, Donna Downs; one son, Kenneth Downs; one sister, Beulah Duncan Fulkerson; and two brothers, Nathaniel Duncan and James Duncan.

Survivors include one daughter, Judy (Hark) Parrish; one daughter-in-law, Theresa Downs; six grandchildren, Shannon Holt (Tim) Horsley, Angela (Billy Travelstead) Parrish, Lance (Kelly Parroto) Parrish, Thomas (Tabitha) Downs; Stacey Cull, and Crysta (Jacob) Durbin; and six great-grandchildren, Aaron Horsley, Tyler Horsley, Tristan Parrish, Isaac Cull, Harper Downs, and Lincoln Downs.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and/or Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

