Posted by admin

Obituary: Susan Hughes, 81, Bardstown

Susan Hughes, 81, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born June 29, 1939, in Bardstown. She was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church and a teller with Chemco Bank. She loved collectable cats, and an avid UK Fan.

SUSAN HUGHES

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rual Foster and Mary Frances Hughes.

She is survived by many friends and acquaintances.

Her funeral service is private.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-