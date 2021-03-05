Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 4, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Charles Michael Marsh, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substances, first-degree (methamphetamines); no lights on bicycle. No bond listed. Booked at 1:31 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Jeanna Marie Thompson, 33, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); and tampering with physical evidence. No bond listed. Booked at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Joseph Lee Brown, 39, Hodgenville, failure to appear. Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 12:31 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Timothy Keith Johnson, 39, New Haven, receiving stolen property under $10,000; criminal mischief, second-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Zachary Dillon O’Bryan, 21, Willisburg, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $516 cash. Booked at 3:21 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Merri Leigh Nelson, 54, Bardstown, failure to appear (5 counts); theft of identity of another without consent. Bond total is $1,714.56. Booked at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Dylan Terry Cox, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $654 cash. Booked at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021.

