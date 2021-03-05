Posted by admin

Letter: League of Women Voters support public input on redistricting plans

Dear Editor,

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky is urging the Kentucky General Assembly to support and commit to an open redistricting process by allowing public input and comment.

Utilizing census data compiled every ten years, the General Assembly is required to redraw district boundaries for Kentucky’s seats in the U.S. House (6), State Senate (38) and State House (100).

Rep. Buddy Wheatley of Kenton County has filed House Concurrent Resolution 61. This Resolution encourages the General Assembly to take the necessary steps to hold public hearings during the redistricting process. This will allow public comment and input concerning a vital legislative endeavor. When maps are drawn, they should be available to the public for comment prior to the General Assembly passing redistricting legislation.

The KY League of Women Voters supports a redistricting process that results in compact districts, division of counties along logical geographic lines (rivers, interstates), allow as many county seats as possible to reside in one district and lines drawn without regard for incumbent address or party registration.

We support voters choosing their representatives, not elected officials choosing their voters. Gerrymandering is a process that undermines democracy.

If you agree, please call 1-800-372-7181 to send a message to your legislators. Let legislators know you want an open redistricting process as called for in HCR 61.

For more information, please visit https://www.lwvky.org/redistricting-index.

Fran Wagner

President, Kentucky League of Women Voters