Obituary: Henry Lee Young, 83, Springfield

Henry Lee Young, 83, of Springfield, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Springview Hospital in Lebanon. He was born July 25, 1937, in Nelson County to the late John Herbert and Alta Lee Vittitow Young. He was a retired employee of General Electric. He loved to race dune buggies, side-by-sides and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

HENRY LEE YOUNG

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Auberry Young; three sisters, Lois Rogers, Helen Muncy and Linda Spalding; and two brothers, Raymond Young and Kenny Young.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna Lee (Fred) Armstrong of Clarksville, Ind., and Connie Settles of Springfield; one a son, Mark (Angie) Young of Bardstown; two sisters, Sue (Irvin) Rogers and Sherry (Danny) Taylor, both of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Alison (Bob) Morris, Tiffany Bartley, Travis Bartley, Kayla (Chuck) Russell, Chandler (Sidney) Young, Rachel Young; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Burial is in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

