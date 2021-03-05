Posted by admin

After one week delay, Nelson Fiscal Court’s bulky item pickup now underway

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 5, 2021 — Nelson Fiscal Court’s bulky item pickup is underway in the first pickup area and will continue in that area through Friday, March 15th.

The first pickup area includes all areas of Nelson County west of US31E north of Bardstown, and north of the Bluegrass Parkway (see map).

On Monday, March 15th, the bulky item pickup is set to begin in the second area of the county that south of the Bluegrass Parkway and west of Loretto Road, KY 49.

Unless delays are encountered, the third phase of the pickup will cover the eastern section of Nelson County, include all areas that are east of US31E North of Bardstown, and all areas east of KY 49, Loretto Road, south of Bardstown.

Bulky Item Guidelines

Place only bulky items out for pick up — no loose garbage.



All items should be placed by the roadside by 7:30 a.m. on the Monday the pick-up begins in your area. Crews will make only one trip on each road.



Place tires away from other items (maximum of 8 passenger tires per household)**



Place appliances and metal together.



Place batteries next to tires



Paints and liquids will not be picked up.



Wood or brush will not be picked up.

This pickup is for residential use only, and does not include areas in the city limits of Bardstown, Bloomfield and New Haven.

For questions, contact the Nelson County Landfill, (502) 348-1876.

** If more than 8 passenger tires per household are left for pickup, the resident will be billed a fee of $2 per passenger car tire, $5 per commercial/trucking tire. Ag and construction tires will be billed at $8 per cubic yard with an additional $1.75 fee per ton. Example: A 5-foot tall tractor tire would have an approximate cost of $9 to $12 each.

