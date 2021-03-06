Posted by admin

Obituary: Georgia Adella Smith, 93, Boston

Georgia Adella Smith, 93, of Boston, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home. She was born June 14, 1927, to her parents, Albert and Stella Francis. She was a Medicaid worker for the state of Ohio, and was a member of United Methodist Church of London, Ohio and the Boston Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Smith; one son, Harry C. Smith; her parents; and one brother, Bill Francis.

Survivors include four daughters, Sandra June Holley, Georgia Adele Brown, Sylvia Claire Blackburn and Carrie Lynn Smith; two sisters, Clara Savage and Edna Bergman; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has been chosen with no visitation or services scheduled at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

